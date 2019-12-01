Now that storms have exited the area, we’re in for some nice weather for the next few days. It’ll be breezy and cooler for Sunday and Monday before temperatures slowly increase through the week. Rain chances will increase slightly as we get to Thursday and Friday.

SUNDAY: Temperatures will be cooler with highs only in the upper 50s. We will see plenty of sunshine through the day, but it will be breezy. Winds will be sustained out of the west over 15 mph and could gust to near 30 mph at times.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A cold night is in store with many areas getting close to or just below freezing. Mostly clear with winds gusting to near 25 mph out of the northwest.

MONDAY: Breezy conditions will continue into Monday with gusts over 20 mph out of the northwest. We’ll see a few clouds, but overall it will be mostly sunny. Highs will only be in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: A freeze is likely early Tuesday morning with overnight lows in the upper 20s. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s through the middle of the week with a mix of sun and clouds.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Another system will bring the chance for some rain Thursday night into Friday. Highs will be near 60 with morning lows in the 30s and 40s.

SATURDAY: Rain looks to exit the area by the weekend, leaving us with a mix of sun and clouds and highs near 60.

