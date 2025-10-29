Breezy Day Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Rain continues for today, but no rain tomorrow! Wind gust will be the main topic for the next several days.

WEDNESDAY: The Low Pressure will continue to move through NE Mississippi for today. Wind will be gusty throughout the day with gusts up to 30MPH at times. It will not be a warm day with highs not getting much higher than the lows. Temperatures will reach the mid 50s today.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Overnight lows will be in the 40s with passing clouds overhead and gusty winds continuing.

THURSDAY: It will still be a cool day, but highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. The beginning of the day the winds gusts will continue but will slowly calm down. On the positive note, it will be dry day with a partly cloudy sky overhead. Lows will be in the upper 30s to 40s! BRRRRR….

HALLOWEEN: A dry day! Highs will be in mid 60s, but slowly dropping into the low 40s overnight. So make sure to bundle up if you have any plans!