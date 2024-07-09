Breezy Tuesday with passing showers

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The remnants of Beryl will bring another chance for passing showers and a breezy day to north Mississippi Tuesday.

TUESDAY: The sky stays mostly cloudy with highs reaching the lower 90s area-wide. Heat indices will peak near or just above 105° as well, mainly for west & central Alabama. A broken arc/line of showers should quickly move through from midday through mid-afternoon, but widespread rain potential remains very low. Southeasterly to southwesterly winds could gust up to 30 mph at times as well.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Less humid! The remnants of Beryl will pull in some drier air from the west & northwest, bringing overnight lows down into the upper 60s.

REST OF WEEK: Less humid days will continue through the end of the week, though temperatures will be quick to moderate. Our “coolest” day will be Wednesday in the upper 80s, but mid 90s are likely by Friday. Upper 90s to near 100 degrees return for the weekend with just a few showers possible by Sunday.