Breezy & Warm Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After some patchy fog early this morning, look for another warm afternoon with a nice breeze. Temperatures will stay well above average as we continue this week.

TUESDAY: After some patchy fog and low level clouds this morning, the afternoon will look a lot better as clouds clear out to partly cloudy to even mostly sunny skies in some spots. Highs once again warm reaching close to 80 with a nice breeze during the afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies for tonight as lows will drop down only into the mid 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Expect temperatures to continue to rise into the low to even mid 80s by Friday! Moisture amounts will also increase as we head into this weekend bringing muggy conditions as well as better chances of seeing scattered thunderstorms.