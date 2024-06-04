Bridge connecting Brewer community to Lee County reopens

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – After nearly one year of construction, a bridge connecting the Brewer community to Lee County is back open.

The bridge on County Road 520 was closed after MDOT engineers deemed it unsafe. A new bridge was constructed, which is about one mile from Highway 6.

The bridge connects both portions of the Brewer Community and was a top priority for newly elected District Supervisor Barry Parker, who says the new bridge came in on time and under budget.

“We went from a 50-year-old bridge to a new bridge, the old bridge rated a three-ton capacity, and the new bridge rates 40 tons. It was a $3.5 million project, we had a little more than $200,000 left on the contract, so we were able to pave and get a new road all the way back to Highway 6,” said Lee County District 5 Supervisor Barry Parker.

The old bridge will remain in place and the county plans to build a walking path on the old bridge for people in the community.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X