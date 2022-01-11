Bridge in Starkville open after three weeks of being closed

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – After more than three months of repair work, a bridge in Starkville is reopening to traffic.

The bridge on Old West Point Road was closed last July to begin the process of removing and replacing it.

The construction phase started in September.

Crews are using the next few days to put on the finishing touches. The bridge will open Friday morning at 6:30.

The repairs improved the drainage of the creek and stabilized the channel slopes.

An Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Fund enacted by the state legislature funded the project.