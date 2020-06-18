Bridge on Lehmberg Road closing for repairs

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A portion of a busy east Columbus road will close for a bridge repair.

Crews will begin repairing the bridge on Lehmberg Road, near the intersection of Highway 50, on Monday.

- Advertisement -

It will take approximately two weeks to complete the work.

Detour signs will be in place sending northbound drivers down West Lehmberg Road. It’s believed debris from floodwaters caused most of the deterioration.

Engineers found the damage, which needs to be repaired immediately.

“A few weeks ago the city of Columbus was made aware by the state aide engineer’s office that the bridge on Lehmberg had one piling that had some deterioration on it and the whole bent was really in decay, to some degree, to the point that it needs to be repaired. So, the city went into action immediately and obtained two quotes to get that repaired. It’s the same type of repair we had to do on this bridge in 2016,” said said city engineer Kevin Stafford.

The work is expected to be complete on July 6.