Bridge on Palmetto Road in Verona closed for 4 weeks to undergo repairs

VERONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Verona drivers will have a detour on their commute.

A bridge on Palmetto Road, about 0.35 of a mile from Raymond Avenue, is now closed for an emergency repair.

Lee County Road Manager Tim Allred said a head wall was washing out and required immediate closing.

It will take about four weeks to make the repair.

Meanwhile, drivers are being detoured from Palmetto Road to West Road and then onto Green Tee Road.

Allred said he will ask the Lee County Board of Supervisors for $20,000 to $25,000 to make the repair.

