ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- Exciting news for Aberdeen that could bring in over 100 jobs.

The Board of Aldermen and the Monroe County Board of Supervisors have agreed to sell the former Holley Performance Products building on Highway 45 for $75,000.

In April, aldermen voted to enter an agreement with Bradbury Logistics and Services LLC.

The company plans to start renovations in September and start hiring in early 2019.

150 jobs are expected to come to the city over a two year span.