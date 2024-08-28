Bringing in the rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A few of those rogue showers made their way a bit more North this afternoon. Increased moisture will keep the idea around for the next few days.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: An isolated evening showers will be possible through the rest of the evening, but the overnight hours should be dry with passing clouds. It will be noticeably more humid with the building moisture. Lows tonight will be dropping into the low to middle 70s.

THU/FRI: Bringing back in the summer-time pattern! Sun and clouds are expected both days, but there will also be a few afternoon showers and storms. Timeline is most likely between 3-8 PM. High temperatures are going to stick to the middle 90s. Overnight lows will be in the lower 70s, staying humid.

LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Getting slightly cooler, highs will be in the lower 90s. Rain chance continues through the Labor Day weekend, with a 30-40% chance. Mild overnight conditions maintain, with lows in the lower 70s.