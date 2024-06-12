Bringing the heat

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures start heating up for the end of the week and continuing to rise through Father’s Day weekend. Overall staying dry for the next several days, next rain chance possible next week.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Calm and mostly clear conditions maintain overnight. Temperatures will drop into the upper 50s/lower 60s again.

THURSDAY: Trend setter! Thursday is the beginning of several days of 90 degree weather. Staying clear, dry and sunny, it is going to be a beautiful but hot day. Mild overnight temperatures, in the middle 60s.

FRIDAY: Quick jump to the middle 90s for the end of the week. High around 95 for Columbus. Maintaining clear and dry sky conditions. Overnight lows will be warm, in the lower 70s.

WEEKEND: The HOTTEST we will get! High temperatures will be reaching into the upper 90s, both Saturday and Sunday. Extra humidity will have the heat indices above 100 degrees. Drink lots of water, layer up the sunscreen, and take breaks inside if you start not feeling well. Warm nights will be in the low to middle 70s.