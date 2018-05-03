Broadband access a huge plus for rural schools

Hamilton, Al (WCBI)- High speed internet access impacts all areas of society, including healthcare, economic development and education.

Students from area schools were on hand for the announcement that Tombigbee Communications received a USDA grant to offer broadband access to rural areas of Marion County Alabama.

- Advertisement -

Teachers and students say having access to high speed, fiber optic internet is vital for every subject area in all grade levels.

“Everything involves some kind of internet access. So the fact we will have high speed internet makes my kids much more fortunate than most around our community,” said Jennifer Birmingham, a teacher at Winfield High School.

Even students are excited to have internet access.

“I think it gives us more access to, more opportunities, instead like the old paper and pencil, you know, it’s way more access and opportunities,” said Seventh Grader Ella Chaffin.

Construction on the broadband system should start in July.

Residents in the grant funded area should be able to enjoy ultra high speed internet in October.