‘Broadband Summit’ sheds light on benefits of rural internet

HAMILTON, Ala. (WCBI) – Tombigbee Electric Cooperative began making high-speed internet available to rural areas last year as part of an initiative called “Freedom Fiber.”

“Fourteen miles east of the Mississippi line, some of the fastest internet speeds in the US at some of the cheapest prices are being offered, in some of the most rural parts of Alabama. If they can do it in Alabama, we can do it in Mississippi,” said Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley.

That’s what prompted Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley to hold a “Broadband Summit” at Tombigbee Electric Cooperative’s offices in Hamilton Alabama.

The electric cooperative formed a subsidiary called “Tombigbee Communications” when its board of directors decided to offer high-speed internet to rural areas, something the big companies, such as AT&T and Comcast shy away from because there’s not enough profit.

“That was what we were created for to start with, a quality of life issue, our people need opportunity, they need jobs, income, we all need to work together to make this happen and cooperatives are the perfect model to make this happen,” said Steve Foshee, president and CEO of Tombigbee Electric Cooperative.

Everyone sees the need for high-speed internet service to rural areas, but in Mississippi, the main hurdle now is state law. Mississippi law says electric cooperatives can only provide electricity to rural area. It’s an issue likely to come up in the next legislative session.

“That has to be changed by the legislature first and foremost and I think it will, beyond that we’ve got to sell the co-ops on it, it’s going to be a heavy investment on the co-ops,” said Rep. Steve Holland.

“A lot of those people are looking for internet access, in fact, I’m looking for it myself, I have 1.5mb and I’m in the annexed city of Booneville,” said Rep. Tracy Arnold.

Officials from 4 County Electric Power Association say the broadband summit gives them an opportunity to hear from those who have navigated the long process of providing high-speed internet to rural residents and businesses.

“We’re looking into studies to see if it’s the right thing to do, and we want to be in the room when these other obstacles are being addressed, particularly somewhere where it’s already being done,” said Brent Lochala, of 4 County Electric Power Association.

It will take another year or so for Freedom Fiber to cover its entire service area with high-speed internet access.

An initiative from President Donald Trump has set aside about $600 million in grants to fund construction for infrastructure and other costs to expand high-speed internet to rural areas.