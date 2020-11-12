Brooks Eye Center donates protective equipment to Lowndes County SWAT

LOWNDES COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County SWAT Team receives new personal protection equipment.

Brooks Eye Center and Optical in Columbus donated 15 pairs of high-quality eyeglasses to protect deputies from flying bullets and other dangers while on the job.

Deputies tested out the new equipment at the firing range.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says this gives deputies protection on search warrants and other assignments.

“This is a big boost to us and gives us equipment that we need to protect ourselves in our deputies as they’re conducting business and doing their job,” said Sheriff Eddie Hawkins.

” It keeps your eyes from gaining gun powder or ricocheting bullets or any of those things. And of course, we mention COVID and we know that this also protects from the splatter of Covid and that’s another positive,” said Dr. James E. Brooks of Brooks Eye Center and Optical.

Dr. Brooks said the donation cost over 2,000 dollars.