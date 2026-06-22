Brooksville fight lands two men in the Noxubee County Jail

A fight in Brooksville lands two men, one of them the town’s mayor, in the Noxubee County Jail.

The incident happened on June 9 in Brooksville.

Mayor David Earl Boswell was reportedly involved in an altercation with Edward George Henley.

According to the Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office, Boswell filed charges against Henley, and Henley filed charges against Boswell.

Both men were booked on charges of Simple Assault.

A court date for Boswell has been set for July 8.

There is no word on when Henley may be going to court.

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