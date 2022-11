Brooksville issues boil water notice for residents west of Peco Foods

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – If you live in the town of Brooksville west of Peco Foods, plan to boil your water until you hear otherwise.

A boil water notice went into effect late this afternoon.

This alert will remain until water tests come back from the state.

