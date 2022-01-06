Brooksville man wanted in Lowndes County for allegedly selling drugs

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Brooksville man is wanted in Lowndes County.

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department is looking for 36-year-old Jovante Laquarn Parks.

He is also known as “PC.”

Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says Park is wanted for selling cocaine and marijuana. He is also believed to be in possession of a weapon, a felony because of a previous conviction.

Parks was last seen driving a dark grey Honda Accord with a Noxubee County tag.

Hawkins says Parks has a long history of drug convictions.

If you have any information, please contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.