NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mayor of Brooksville is being challenged in court.

Mayor David Boswell is named in a complaint filed by the challenger Earlie Henley, Jr.

- Advertisement -

Henley lost his bid against the incumbent in May of last year. He is challenging the absentee ballots in the election.

At a hearing in Noxubee County Circuit Court, Senior Status Judge Frank Vollor set a trial date for December 13th.

The Democratic Executive Committee is also named in the complaint.