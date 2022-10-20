Brooksville police chief resigns, search for new chief begins

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The town of Brooksville finds itself looking for a police chief, once again.

Virginia Rich tells WCBI she has resigned, effective immediately.

She took over the Brooksville police department back in April.

The Noxubee County town had not had a police chief for eight years when Rich got the job.

Rich has worked as an officer at Mississippi State, Starkville PD, and West Point PD.

The long-time officer declined to give a reason why she resigned.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter