Brooksville police make 2nd arrest in shooting investigation

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Brooksville police made a second arrest in a shooting investigation.

19-year-old Jacorey Jackson was charged with attempted murder.

Bond for Jackson had not been set.

He remained in the Noxubee County jail.

The shooting happened on January 3 at the car wash in Brooksville.

Police Chief Johnny Burchfield said Demetris Harris was shot in the side and the arm.

Harris was recovering from his injuries.

Also charged in the case was 21-year-old Jessie Bradford. He was charged with aggravated assault.

Investigators had not released what led up to the shooting.

