Brooksville police make more arrests in robbery case

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Brooksville police make more arrests in a robbery we first told you about last week.

Jayden Singleton and Shaun Roby have been charged with robbery and simple assault.

Police Chief Johnny Birchfield said those assault charges could be upgraded.

Officers are still searching for two juveniles.

The incident started after a car accident, which turned into a fistfight.

The victim was later taken to a Jackson hospital for treatment.

Bond for Singleton and Roby was set at $100,000 each.

Investigators said the community played a big role in helping solve the case.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X