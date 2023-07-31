Brooksville police need help identifying accused car burglar

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Brooksville police are hoping surveillance video will help them nab an accused burglar.

Officers are hoping someone will recognize the person getting out of this white SUV.

The brazen broad daylight burglary happened this past Friday.

The suspect wore a black shirt, black hat, and blue jeans.

They left the area driving off in a blue SUV.

If you have any information, call Brooksville police or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

