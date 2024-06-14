Brooksville police report vehicle accident leads to fistfight

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A disturbance in Brooksville led to a man going to jail and another being taken to the hospital.

Brooksville police received a call about a vehicle accident that turned into a fistfight.

One of the suspects involved, Shaun Roby, was arrested in what is being called a brutal fight.

He was taken to the Noxubee County Jail.

The victim was taken to the hospital and then later transported to UMMC in Jackson for treatment.

As of now, Roby is charged with robbery and simple assault.

He received a $50,000 bond for each charge for a total of $100,000.

There could be more suspects.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X