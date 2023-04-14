Brooksville police search for men allegedly riding around town with guns
BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Brooksville police are looking for the men in this video.
Some are wearing masks and you can see them pointing a gun at their phone.
Investigators believed the group was recently riding around town.
This could involve a long-standing dispute between some people in Brooksville and the nearby town of Macon.
There is a handicap placard hanging on the rearview mirror. That number is A358045.
If you have any information, call Brooksville police at (662)738-5532
