Brooksville police search for men allegedly riding around town with guns

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Brooksville police are looking for the men in this video.

Some are wearing masks and you can see them pointing a gun at their phone.

Investigators believed the group was recently riding around town.

This could involve a long-standing dispute between some people in Brooksville and the nearby town of Macon.

There is a handicap placard hanging on the rearview mirror. That number is A358045.

If you have any information, call Brooksville police at (662)738-5532

