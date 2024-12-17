Brooksville Police search for suspect involved in drink machine theft

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Brooksville police have released new footage from a drink machine theft.

Caught on camera at the Tristar Grocery, the suspect appears to be a white male with dark hair and a mustache.

Police chief Virginia Rich said the incident happened at midnight on December 9 at the grocery store.

This is one of several similar drink machine burglaries that happened in Lee and Monroe counties.

Lee County Law Enforcement released a statement last week that the suspect in their burglary was identified to be from Tennessee and that the vehicle was seen in Biloxi.

If you have any information on any of these incidents or know more about the whereabouts of the person in the video, please contact local law enforcement or crime stoppers.

