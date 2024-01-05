Brooksville shooting arrest: 21-year-old charged

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – An arrest was made in a Brooksville shooting.

21-year-old Jessie Bradford was charged with aggravated assault.

He remained in the Noxubee County jail.

No word if bond had been set.

The shooting happened Wednesday night at the car wash in town.

Police Chief Johnny Burchfield said Demetris Harris was shot in his side and arm.

Harris was airlifted to a hospital outside of the area.

Investigators had not released what led up to the shooting.

