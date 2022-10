Brooksville woman faces charges for cyberstalking

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The case against a Brooksville woman moves forward after she’s indicted.

Ashley McCoy is facing a cyberstalking charge.

A Noxubee County grand jury recently returned that indictment.

Prosecutors say the alleged crime happened between March and June of this year.

A trial date has not been set.

