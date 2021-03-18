Brother of well-known Tupelo rap duo is indicted for murder

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The brother of a well-known Tupelo rap duo is indicted for allegedly killing his father.

A Lee County Grand Jury recently indicted Michael Sullivan for murder.

He’s the son of the shooting victim, Floyd Sullivan.

The shooting happened in January 2020 on Lumpkin Avenue.

Investigators have released very little information about what led up to the shooting.

Floyd Sullivan was shot multiple times.

Michael Sullivan was admitted to a psychiatric facility before being charged.

Floyd Sullivan is the stepfather of rappers Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi, the duo is better known as Rae Sremmurd.

A trial date has not been set.