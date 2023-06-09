Brothers make initial appearance in Federal Court for Jan. 6 charges

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WCBI) – A pair of brothers from Blue Springs had their initial appearance in Federal Court on charges stemming from the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the United States Capitol.

Toney and Ethan Bray face charges of Obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without authority, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and disorderly conduct in a Capitol building.

Toney Bray also faces a charge of theft of Government Property for reportedly stealing a riot shield from a Capitol Police Officer.

The pair were arrested the night before the riot for violating a curfew order. Since they were wearing the same clothes the next day, photos taken during that arrest helped identify them in bodycam, security, and other video taken during the violence on January 6.

A Federal Magistrate set bond for the Brays at $10,000 each.

They were appointed a Federal Public Defender and have a preliminary hearing set for Monday, June 12.

