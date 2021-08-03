Bruce Police Chief Tony Sockwell died just one day into his retirement from a vehicle crash

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Bruce Police Chief William Sockwell died just one day into his retirement from a vehicle crash in Calhoun County.

William, better known as Tony, served three years as chief of police for the city of Bruce.

Many in the community are heartbroken from his sudden tragic death.

“It was a shock to all of us,” said Joel Mcneese, publisher for the Calhoun County Journal. “I know of the guys down at the Police Department who are just heartbroken about it and are struggling with the loss. As a town, we just feel for his family and express our condolences.”

Coleman Funeral Home out of Oxford is handling the arrangements.

No funeral announcements have been made at this time.