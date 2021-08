CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Bruce Police Chief William Sockwell, better known as Tony, died in a vehicle crash early this morning.

Monday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the fatal crash around 8:30 A.M. on highway 331 in Calhoun County.

Sockwell was traveling northbound when his Chevrolet Silverado crossed the center line and ran off the left side of the highway and struck a tree.

MHP says Sockwell died on the scene.

The crash is under investigation.