Bruce Remembers Fallen Soldiers On Memorial Day

BRUCE, Miss. (WCBI) – Friends and family of Veterans gathered at the town square in Bruce, Monday morning.

Dozens came out for a special program to honor our Veterans.

They sang songs, listened to messages, and prayed.

The Pledge of Allegiance was led by some of the youngest members of the crowd.

Organizers say reaching young and old with the meaning of the day is the reason for these events.

“A lot of people think Memorial Day is a good sale day and free food for Veterans and all that, but it’s really about those who aren’t here anymore. That’s what this day is for,” says V.F.W. District 8 Commander Maggy Wesley.

After the ceremony, guests were invited to lunch at the local V.F.W.