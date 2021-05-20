BRUCE, MISS. (WCBI) – A Calhoun County business will provide high-speed internet to people in rural Southeastern Pontotoc County.

“We Connect” a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bruce Telephone, will get one point six million dollars to provide high-speed internet to an underserved area in Pontotoc County.

The census bureau determines which areas are lacking broadband access, and companies were able to bid to provide service under the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund or RDOF.

“We are ready to get started,” said Jay Vandlandigham, who is the general manager of Bruce Telephone and We Connect. He says the project will focus on Algoma, and extend to Highway 41, making high-speed internet service available to homes and businesses.

“Not only is it affordable to the sense of the end-user, but this brings an opportunity to the community, that has never had the chance before to look at future industry and that’s something that each industry, if they ever look at coming into a community, they look for a few things, fire, police, security and by all means, high-speed internet service,” Vandlandigham said.

Material for the project has already been ordered, it will take about one hundred miles of cable to connect one thousand homes in the area.

“When we were awarded this, it excites me, because I know what the technology is capable of doing, not only do I know that, I’ve seen it and I know what changes it allows consumers, whether it is residences or businesses to make, to better their business and that’s a plus for everybody,” he said.

Once construction begins, it should take about three years to complete the project.

Public Service Commissioner Brandon Presley signed off on the project last week at Algoma Town Hall, with local and state leaders.