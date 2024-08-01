Brutal heat to start off August

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We are launching into August with the continued summertime heat and humidity! The heat will be unfortunately sticking with us for the next few days with little to no relief in sight.

THURSDAY: Crank up that AC! High temperatures will be topping out in upper 90s and triple digits. What’s even worse? Heat indices up to 115 degrees are possible this afternoon. Because of this another day of excessive heat warnings and heat advisories will be in place beginning at 10 AM and lasting until 7 PM. The heat will be brutal today, so please remember to always stay hydrated and take many breaks if working outside today. Overnight lows will slowly get back into the mid 70s tonight.

FRIDAY: The heat continues to end off the work week. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 90s to lower 100s by the afternoon. There is a small, isolated rain chance during the evening hours; however, not everyone will see the rainfall. Overnight lows will steady out in the mid 70s.

KICKING OFF THE WEEKEND: Temperatures will still hold in the upper 90s for the weekend. The humidity will still be apparent too, so expect it to be muggy out the door. No sight of rainfall for the most part for the weekend. Through the overnight hours, temperatures will keep in the mid 70s.