Bryan Public Library in West Point hosts winter coat drive

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Members at Bryan Public Library are looking to keep folks in the community warm.

The library started a coat drive two weeks ago and has seen dozens of coats and jackets come in since it started.

Workers at the library encourage others in the community to give any old jackets or coats.

The coat drive will go all the way through March of next year.

