Budweiser Clydesdales visit the Friendly City

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- It was site to see in downtown Columbus Wednesday evening.

The famous Budweiser Clydesdales made their debut in the Friendly City.

Dozens came out to catch a glimpse of them as they galloped through the downtown, stopping at local restaurants dropping off a case a beer.

If you missed you them, don’t worry. They’ll be at Fire Station Park in Starkville Thursday.

On Friday they’ll make a pit stop in Tupelo, then finally at the Wings Over Columbus Air Show this weekend.