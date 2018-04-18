Budweiser Clydesdales visit the Friendly City

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- It was site to see in downtown Columbus Wednesday evening.
The famous Budweiser Clydesdales made their debut in the Friendly City.
Dozens came out to catch a glimpse of them as they galloped through the downtown, stopping at local restaurants dropping off a case a beer.
If you missed you them, don’t worry. They’ll be at Fire Station Park in Starkville Thursday.
On Friday they’ll make a pit stop in Tupelo, then finally at the Wings Over Columbus Air Show this weekend.