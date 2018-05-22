Bug-Borne diseases on the rise across the nation

NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The warm weather has more people heading outdoors, but many are running into pests.

Their bites could be more than just annoying.

- Advertisement -

And this goes beyond West Nile.

In fact, in the last 10 years, the Center for Disease Control has seen not just an increase in the number of cases but an increase in the number of actual diseases, and they’re urging everyone to take the proper measures.

When you think mosquito bite, your first thought could be West Nile Virus.

That might have to change, because the list of diseases is growing.

“There is an increase in vector-borne, or tick and mosquito, flea, lice diseases. There’s an increase here in Mississippi,” said Dr. Jerome Goddard with the Mississippi State University Extension Department of Entomology.

A recent survey done by the CDC reports 3 times the number of cases from mosquito, tick, and flea bites, and in those reports more germs are being seen.

“Nine, new vector-borne tick, mosquito-borne diseases have been discovered in, let’s say, the last 10 or 15 years,” said Dr. Sam Suttle at Lousiville Medical Clinic.

“There’s one called Heartland virus; there’s one called Bourbon virus,” added Goddard. “There’s new viruses being recognized in ticks and things like that, so… and also these are spreading.”

The new viruses aren’t the only ones doing the spreading.

Viruses and insects that aren’t normally seen in parts of the country are making appearances.

“We sent the fire ants headed up the East Coast, and now they’re sending Lyme disease back,” said Suttle.

Goddard says the increase in cases may be due to increase in reports, but one disease in particular, he believes, needs to be taken note of.

“Rocky Mountain spotted fever is a tick-borne disease, and for a long time the case numbers in Mississippi were about 30 a year, about 30 or so a year,” he said. “But last year, they were 161.”

With more bugs out from warmer weather, doctors urge everyone to take the proper prevention methods.

“The main thing we want to emphasize is how to prevent it OK? Wearing long pants, wearing long sleeve’s, and I realize that’s tough in the summertime but if you’re going to be out and moving even in the yard but more so when you’re out in wooded areas, brushy areas,” said Suttle.

“Wear repellents, insect repellents, as much as you can, and use some common sense measures like that,” Goddard said.

Doctor’s also want to ask people who have been bitten by ticks, mosquitoes, fleas, etc. and are experiencing any kind of illnesses to mention the bug bite to your doctor.

Many of these diseases can be treated if caught early.

You can learn more on the C.D.C.’s survey here.