LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A building undergoing a renovation went up in flames Monday in Lowndes County.

The fire happened just before noon on Highway 373, just outside the Columbus Air Force Base back gate.

County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin said the cause of the blaze was ruled accidental.

District Two volunteer firefighters and CAFB firemen quickly put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Traffic on Highway 373 was briefly impacted but all lanes are open now.