Bulldog Way being added to ease traffic on MSU campus

STARKVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – Construction begins on a new road to ease traffic on the Mississippi State campus.

Bulldog Way will be a two-mile road on the east side of the Starkville school.

It will connect between Blackjack Road and the intersection of East Lee Boulevard and Bailey Howell Drive.

The corridor will have sidewalks, bike lanes, transit shelters and street lighting.

School leaders believe this will lead to more campus safety and accessibility.

Construction will take about two years.

The road is being paid for through a 2017 federal grant.