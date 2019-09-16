Bulldogs Prepare For SEC Opener Against Kentucky

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State and Kentucky will look to bounce back after disappointing week three losses.

The Bulldogs came up short against Kansas State 31-24, and the Wildcats surrendered 19-second half points to #9 Florida, losing 29-21.

- Advertisement -

“I’m sure Coach [Mark] Stoops is a little bit disappointed but a lot a bit anger about the loss just like I am,” Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead said.

“I’m not saying that any of us are pleased that we had a close game against a Power 5 opponent that’s undefeated. We’re not happy about it. In terms of motivation, I don’t think you’ll see desperation. I think you’ll see two teams who played close games that are a little upset and a little angry about the outcome that are going to come loaded for bear and get this thing back on track.”

Kentucky travels to Starkville to take on Mississippi State Saturday, kickoff set for 3 PM CT.