Bulldogs Serving up Gators

STARKVILLE,Miss.(WCBI) – There will be a whole lot of gators in north Mississippi this weekend.

Some will be on the football field, and some will be on a dinner plate.

Fans and some restaurants are adding alligator to their game day menu in the restaurant and in tailgating packages.

Veranda Owner Jay Yates says they’re excited to serve up the competition, with a side of sauce.

“The number one thing that we are selling is fresh alligator, because we are playing the Florida Gators. It actually comes from Florida and is farm raised. We plan on doing something to them this weekend,”said Yates.

The Veranda will have extended hours for the special.