Bullys closet and pantry is happily awaiting donations

2 words that happens more than you might think to many adults and especially college students.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s happened to many of us. That moment when life hits you; for some college students, a financial bump in the road may leave them without the essentials for daily life, and with no place to go for help.

At Mississippi State, organizers are helping students that face that challenge.

“It’s not uncommon for people to experience food insecurity at some point in their college career,” said MSU’s admissions and enrollment manager Lindsey Shelton

Food insecurity is when a person is left without basic food needs and still expected to carry on with life at Mississippi State, they have a working solution for that.

“We want to help our students and it’s very popular so lots of students are utilizing our services at Bully’s closet and pantry,” said Shelton.

Bully’s Closet and Pantry is located on the Mississippi State campus. It is here that students can find free food, clothing, and school supplies.

Shelton says she felt the need to help the pantry.

“I’ve always loved helping people and when we were notified that Bully’s Closet and Pantry had seen a lot of activity during the fall semester and really needed some help getting supplies in for the spring semester I was eager to help,” said Shelton

And help she did. Shelton along with other colleagues made a friendly competition to see who could get the most donations for the pantry with something special for the winner

“The office that gets the most supplies within the next 2 weeks is going to be able to wear blue jeans on a random day as opposed to having to dress up for work,” said Shelton.

There is no set goal. Shelton and colleagues just plan to refill the pantry to capacity so students to focus on what really matters.

“We know that their funds are being pulled in different directions this time of year. They can’t be expected to do well in their academic career if they’re not secure in just their basic needs,” said Shelton

Americorps Vista Leader Latice Fisher runs the pantry every day until 6 o’clock and encourages anyone who wants to donate to bring it to their back door Which is always open.

The pantry is located at 120 Morgan Avenue for those interested in donating to Bully’s Closet and Pantry