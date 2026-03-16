Bundle Up For A Cold & Breezy Monday!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Chilly with the potential of light snow showers this morning after seeing storms Sunday night! We dry off by the afternoon but stay very cold and windy.

MONDAY: This morning a mixture of rain/snow showers is possible before we dry off by the afternoon. High temperatures will only reach the mid to upper 40s this afternoon. A Wind Advisory is in effect until noon for wind gusts upwards to 35 mph. This will add a wind chill factor to our area making temperatures feel like the mid 30s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clouds will clear away and temperature will drop dramatically down into the low to mid 20s! Because of this a freeze warning is in effect for the entire viewing area. Make sure to cover any vegetation outside and drip your facets overnight.

TUESDAY: Another cold day as temperatures barely reach 50. Winds will be lighter, so not much of a wind chill factor this time around. After another cold night Tuesday, we do look to start warming up on Wednesday as highs reach into the low 60s.