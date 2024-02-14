Bundle up for date night, and again on Saturday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Valentine’s night is going to be chilly! Finishing off the week, temperatures remain comfortable. The rain chance will be picking back up for the end of the week, bringing colder temperatures for the weekend.

VALENTINE’S NIGHT: Temperatures are going to be dropping throughout the evening. Date nights may want an extra layer added to the cute going out outfits. By the overnight hours, temperatures are expected to be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

THURSDAY: Another warm and sunny day for NE MS! High temps looking to make their way back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A few extra clouds will begin working into our corner by the afternoon. Conditions will be staying dry. More clouds fill in by the evening and overnight towards Friday. Low temps will be cool, dropping into the middle 40s.

FRIDAY: Heavier cloud coverage will continue moving in from the overnight hours. High temperatures will be maintaining in the upper 60s. There will be a slight increase in a rain chance through the late evening and overnight. into Saturday. Overnight lows will be a bit more mild, in the lower 50s, due to the rain and heavy cloud coverage. Temperatures will continue dropping into Saturday’s high.