Bungled bill to eliminate income tax headed to Governor’s desk

gavel court trial

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A bungled bill full of errors is headed to the Governor’s desk that will eliminate the state income tax.

In a procedural vote, the Mississippi House of Representatives moved House Bill 1 forward to Governor Tate Reeves.

This vote came after House Republicans and others found some decimal points out of place.

The Senate meant to pass a bill that would eliminate the state income tax with certain economic triggers.

However, with the decimal places moved the removal of the income tax could happen quicker than was planned.

Reeves said he would sign the bill.

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann released a statement today but did not address the errors.

Other changes in the bill would reduce the sales tax on groceries from 7% to 5%, increase the gas tax by 9 cents over three years, and change benefits for government employees hired after March 2026.

