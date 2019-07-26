Burger cooking competition in Starkville heats up

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- If you were looking for good burgers Russell Street in Starkville was the hot spot.
Bud and Burgers was a little friendly competition between restaurants, businesses, or anyone who wanted to grill, to see who could make the best burger.
There was live music, and an endless amount of burgers to try. Not to mention prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place. There was also a People’s Choice category.
Bulldog Burger was just one of several restaurants competing.
“The grand prize is bragging rights and that’s we’re out here for. Like I Said we’re out here to have a great time and build a sense of community,” said Tim Raffel.
Zachary’s participated in the contest and got 3rd place.
First place was W Squared and the People’s Choice was Commodore Bob’s.
The money raised at Bud & Burgers will benefit the Starkville Main Street Association.