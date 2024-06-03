Burglars hit three different small businesses in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Over the weekend, several small businesses within a few blocks of each other on the city’s north side were burglarized.

Exquisite Hamburgers and Stewarts Total Image Beauty Salon, both on 20th Street, had their windows broken out and the inside was vandalized.

It is not known if any items were taken.

At Skeets Hot Dogs, which is two blocks away on 14th Avenue, the windows were also broken out.

The cash register was also destroyed.

Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said when thieves hit small businesses, it hurts them even more.

Daughtry said he encouraged small businesses to make sure their security systems are on and up to date. He also said they have stepped up their burglary detail.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X