STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A scary morning for one home owner after they say a man was inside their home when they woke up.

24 year-old Shaquille Andrews is who Starkville Police arrested.

Police were called to the Block Townhomes around 12:30 this morning to a complaint of a burglary.

The suspect took off from the residence before police got there.

Police found Andrews near the area.

He’s being held in the Oktibbeha County Jail.