CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- An ongoing burglary investigation leads to the arrest of one West Point woman.

Ashley Brooks, 30, is charged with 2 counts of Burglary of a Commercial Building and Petit Larceny, less than $500.

Sheriff Eddie Scott says different items were taken during the burglaries.

Brooks is in the Clay County Detention Center with a bond of nearly $3,000.

Sheriff Scott says the burglaries are still under investigation.