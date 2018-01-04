Burglary Sparks Chase

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – What started as a burglary in progress, turns into a pursuit and ends with three people in custody.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says officers were called to the 200 block of South Pickensville Road.

It wasn’t long before police started chasing the accused burglars.

Police say a 16 year old was caught near the home. Police say the juvenile is being charged with Burglary of a Residence and was taken to LCJDC.

Another man, police say was later identified as Rufus Lee Neal III, got into a car driven by Karachan Petty when a short pursuit started.

Eventually the car was pulled over on near 10th Street and 11th Avenue South.

Chief Shelton says concerned neighbors prompted police to go check out the area.

“Some neighbors in the community observed something that was out of place, that was suspicious and called us. We arrived, officers arrived on scene and one of the suspects saw the officer and fled on foot. Officers subsequently gave chase, caught him and found out there were two other people involved. They took off in a vehicle and we were later able to catch them,” says Shelton.

Neal and Petty are also facing various charges.